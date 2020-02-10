Fifth-generation Florida rancher Marty Smith was elected president of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association at the annual Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio, Texas.
He replaces Jennifer Houston of Sweetwater, Tenn.
Smith operates Smith Brothers-Wacahoota LLC, a cow-calf operation in central Florida. It has been in continuous operation since 1852 and retains ownership through feedlots in Texas, Kansas and Iowa.
Smith graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and animal science. While at the university, he was on the livestock judging team and served as president of Ag Hill Council. He was also active in Alpha Gamma Rho and AGHON, the highest honor a UGA student of agriculture, forestry, veterinary medicine or engineering can attain.
He graduated from the University of Florida College of Law and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1984.
“It’s a tremendous honor to lead the oldest and largest national organization representing America’s cattle producers,” Smith said in a press release.
“We have a great product with a great story, and I’m looking forward to helping tell that story without apology during the year ahead as president of NCBA,” he said.
Also elected to the officer team were: Jerry Bohn of Kansas, president-elect; Don Schiefelbein of Minnesota, vice president; Todd Wilkinson of South Dakota, policy chairman; Mark Eisele of Wyoming, policy vice chairman; Buck Wehrbein of Nebraska, federation chairman; and Scott McGregor of Iowa, federation vice chairman.