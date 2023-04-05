sm lambs suckle sheep ewe.jpg (copy)

Lambs suckle on a mother ewe. Some farms are using a new software application called Flockwatch to track and manage their flocks. 

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Herdwatch, a farm management software company used by more than 18,000 farms in the UK and Ireland, has released its flock management application, Flockwatch, in the U.S.

Flockwatch's purpose is to help sheep farmers manage their flocks via a software application, potentially reducing paperwork and giving farmers more data on their sheep.

