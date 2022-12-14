Global animal protein production is expected to grow again in 2023 but at a slower rate, analysts say.
Rabobank analysts are forecasting a 1% year-over-year growth to a total 430 million tons in major markets. That follows a 2% increase in 2022.
The modest growth will be driven by demand for poultry, fish and seafood, offsetting the weaker performance of beef and pork.
“Aquaculture leads global growth across the species groups once again, and its continued expansion is supported by its relative independence from agri-commodity prices,” the analysts said.
Wildcatch is set to expand slightly as high seafood prices offset higher fuel costs. Salmon is set to continue to enjoy strong demand with weak supply growth supporting prices.
Poultry is set to maintain its consistent growth pattern although the expansion will be more modest given pressures on production. Chicken will benefit from its value proposition in a recessionary environment.
“Beef production is expected to decline slightly as contraction in the U.S. will outweigh expansion in Brazil and Australia,” they said.
Pork will see a decline, largely as a result of ongoing contraction in Europe and little change elsewhere.
Overall, the animal protein industry will continue to be challenged by high costs and disease risks, the analysts said.
“It has been a year like no other for the animal protein industry. Companies have grappled with rising input prices, supply chain disruption and geopolitical strife, many of which are unresolved as we head into 2023,” said Justin Sherrard, Rabobank global strategist for animal protein.
These factors have increased costs across the market — but while prices rise quickly, they tend to fall more slowly, he said.
“We therefore expect prices to remain high next year, even as the market enjoys steady production growth on the back of a growing supply of aquaculture and poultry,” he said.
That growth masks reductions in the supply of beef due to contraction in the U.S. after years of drought and the weakening pork market in Europe, he said.
“There is then the greater challenge of how animal protein companies approach the next decade of growth, not simply the next year,” he said.
Structural changes in the market, such as increasing awareness of carbon footprints and a proactive approach to managing disease, offer opportunities for the most forward-thinking companies to invest and prosper, he said.
“In other words, it is now decision time,” he said.
Rabobank analysts expect producers and processors to intensify their emissions commitments next year, and that will require greater investments in areas such as smart data to make their operations and supply chains more sustainable.
“In 2023, we expect emissions certification schemes to start broadening their focus from only considering supply chain claims to also establishing farm-level accreditations and product labeling,” they said.
It will be important to align such accreditations and labeling with supply chain systems to ensure consistency, credibility and consumer engagement, they said.
“The most successful businesses are also moving on to a more proactive footing to manage disease risks, such as African swine fever and avian influenza,” they said.
That includes sensors that can recognize unusual animal movements and predictive technology to limit herd loss, they said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.