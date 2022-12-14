Poultry

Chicken and seafood will offset higher-priced beef and pork as sources of protein next year, bank analysts say.

 USDA ARS

Global animal protein production is expected to grow again in 2023 but at a slower rate, analysts say.

Rabobank analysts are forecasting a 1% year-over-year growth to a total 430 million tons in major markets. That follows a 2% increase in 2022.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you