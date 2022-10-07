Gray wolf (copy)

A gray wolf.

 Getty Images

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will try to kill one wolf from the Smackout pack in response to attacks on cattle on public and private land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties.

Department Director Kelly Susewind authorized the removal Oct. 7. Non-lethal steps by three different ranchers have not stopped the attacks, nor did the shooting of one pup Sept. 8.

