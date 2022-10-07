The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will try to kill one wolf from the Smackout pack in response to attacks on cattle on public and private land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties.
Department Director Kelly Susewind authorized the removal Oct. 7. Non-lethal steps by three different ranchers have not stopped the attacks, nor did the shooting of one pup Sept. 8.
The pup, shot from a helicopter, was near a Smackout pack wolf, but likely belonged to the Dirty Shirt pack. Since then, the Smackout pack has attacked more calves. The most recent predation was confirmed Oct. 6.
The department has linked the pack to at least six dead and three injured calves since Aug. 17.
The department does not shoot wolves to protect livestock unless wildlife managers are satisfied with efforts made by ranches to stop the attacks.
In a statement Oct. 7, the department detailed what ranchers have done and said the non-lethal measures were the most suited for the circumstances.
"Unfortunately, even with the additional effort, depredations have continued, and WDFW staff believe depredations are likely to continue," the department stated.
One rancher camped for several nights near the meadows where livestock gathered and penned cattle in at night and lighted the area.
The same producer put radio ear tags on 20 cows to track cattle on a large allotment. Other efforts included motion-activated lights and alarms and taking smaller calves off the allotment.
A second rancher used some of the same non-lethal measures, including using more riders to watch for trouble, and delayed turning out cattle on federal land until mid- to late July.
A third rancher had a range-rider watching cattle in a private pasture four days a week. The rancher was in the pasture when the range-rider was not.
Fish and Wildlife, the Cattle Producers of Washington and Northeast Washington Wolf Cattle Collaborative have range-riders in the pack's territory to help ranchers watch for conflicts.
Killing a Smackout wolf is not expected to harm the state's recovery objectives, according to the department.
The Smackout pack is one of two packs that have attacked cattle recently in northeast Washington. The department killed two wolves in the Leadpoint pack in late September.
Two days after killing the second wolf, the department confirmed that the pack attacked a cow and calf. The department has not announced whether it will remove more Leadpoint pack wolves.
