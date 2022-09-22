A gray wolf.
Washington Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the removal of up to two wolves in a northeast Washington pack by either department employees or a rancher.
The Leadpoint pack has killed two calves and a cow, and injured two other calves in a private pasture since Aug. 22. The cattle belonged to the same ranch.
Susewind issued a 30-day permit to the ranch allowing it to remove wolves. The permit went into effect Sept. 22.
The department also will try to remove wolves from the pack between now and Oct. 5. No more than two wolves will be killed, according to the department.
The ranch didn't use its Forest Service grazing allotment this year because of wolves, according to Fish and Wildlife. Instead, the ranch kept cattle in a fenced pasture in a valley.
A Cattle Producers of Washington range-rider patrolled the pasture and a second rider from the organization was added in response to the first predations.
The riders and ranch have aimed to keep cattle in the valley and out of trees. Trees and brush were removed in an area wolves travel.
Fish and Wildlife employees set out an alarm box and several lights in another effort to stop the predations. Despite the non-lethal measures, wolves continued to attack cattle.
Susewind has authorized lethal control of wolves three times this year. The department removed two wolves from the Togo pack in June and one wolf from the Smackout pack in September.
The department has not confirmed any predations by the Togo or Smackout packs since the wolves were killed. Both packs are in northeast Washington.
