Washington Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the removal of up to two wolves in a northeast Washington pack by either department employees or a rancher.

The Leadpoint pack has killed two calves and a cow, and injured two other calves in a private pasture since Aug. 22. The cattle belonged to the same ranch.

