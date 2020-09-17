GLIDE, Ore. — In the midst of the devastation of the blacken hillside pastures from the Archie Creek Fire, there was a positive rescue story.
A black Angus calf left behind by its first-calf heifer was rescued from a burning patch of blackberry vines on the Santos Ranch a couple miles northwest of this small rural community.
Several heifers had come down off the hillside in the dark while the wind was howling and turning the Archie Creek Fire into a major event early on Sept. 8. But the mother was not bawling and showed no signs of missing her young one.
“We were just thinking the heifer hadn’t had her calf yet,” said rancher Don Santos, whose cows calve in the fall.
But at daybreak when a Douglas Forest Protective Association engine and hand crew were working along the fire line, they came upon five cows and the calf. The fire was pushing toward the animals and the confused calf wedged herself into the berry vines. While water from the engine kept the fire at bay, a firefighter managed to reach the calf, pick it up and carry it to a safe distance from the flames.
Santos said the calf would probably have a future value of $1,000, but now that a photo of DFPA firefighter Carson Berry holding the calf in a fire trail has circulated out from the DFPA website, the rancher said, “That calf is special and well known now so it’ll probably become a cow on the ranch.”
“Thank you again,” was Santos’ message to the firefighters who rescued the calf and helped return it to the herd that was now on the green pastures alongside the North Umpqua River.
While this calf was saved and there were no reports of livestock deaths in the fire that reached about 125,000 acres as of Sept. 15, there were pasture and fence post losses for ranchers in the Glide area. The ranchers said it could have been worse if they hadn't gotten help from a couple logging crews in the area and timber companies working together with heavy equipment, primarily bulldozers and water tenders, to make and maintain fire breaks.
“Neighbor ranchers worked 48 hours steady in fire control and suppression on the west side to limit the fire’s progress and damage,” said Phil Strader, owner of the French Creek Ranch that is just on the east side of Glide. On a couple occasions in past years, a pasture on that ranch has been used as a command center and camp for fires farther up the North Umpqua drainage.
But this time the early estimate is that the ranch lost 2,200 acres of fall and winter pasture, an empty barn and some marketable Douglas fir timber.
“We had no livestock loss, but about 100 years of management was eliminated in 24 hours,” said Strader. “So now we’ll start on another round of management.”
Jeannie Roberson, who was managing the cattle on the French Creek Ranch for an out-of-the-area owner, said she was grateful to the locals who immediately put their equipment to work and saved ranch homes in the area.
“A huge amount of people were involved in getting a handle on this fire on the ranch properties,” Roberson said.
The Santos Ranch lost about 150 acres of pasture to the fire and a mile to the east Andy Camozzi said his ranch had about 100 acres blackened. Camozzi’s wife and daughter evacuated when the Level 3 announcement was made, but Andy stayed behind to help fight the approaching fire.
“Fire burned to within 30 feet of a barn that had hay and equipment in it,” said Camozzi, explaining that he was on a tractor with a water tank and neighbor Junior Sconce was operating a bulldozer. Together they built a fire break and kept it damp to protect the barn.
“We lost pasture that had been seeded two years ago and would have been a nice crop of feed this winter for the cows,” he added. “I was fortunate to have my cattle down on the irrigated pasture.”
Camozzi said he has been thanked several times by neighbors for having the irrigated 35-acre pasture that is just across North Bank Road from the River Shore residential area. Those people told the rancher they could have easily lost their homes if the pasture had been brown rather than green.
The ranchers said they may have to feed more hay this fall and winter due to their pasture losses. A couple also lamented they may have elk problems on their unburned pastures because those animals will be looking for green pastures after their winter ground was blackened.
In the meantime, the ranchers are waiting for the low lying smoke to dissipate in order to get a better look and estimate of their losses.