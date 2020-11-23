The U.S. Forest Service’s final rule to increase the efficiency of environmental analyses under the National Environmental Policy Act is welcome news for ranchers.
NEPA requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impact of proposed major federal actions as part of their decision-making. NEPA reviews have become lengthy and costly for ranchers wanting to renew their grazing permit or make improvements to allotments.
The Forest Service proposed a final rule in June 2019 but has done additional work on some of its NEPA processes to incorporate guidance from the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality, said Kaitlynn Glover, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association executive director of natural resources and the Public Lands Council.
The Forest Service’s final rule updates a series of categorical exclusions, which are the simplest and fastest NEPA processes, she said in NCBA’s latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
Categorical exclusions are a list of activities that agencies have determined through analyses and experience to not have significant impacts and therefore do not require more detailed environmental assessment, according to the Forest Service.
There are six new categorical exclusions in the final rule, including activities related to road projects, recreation special uses and restoration and resilience activities, she said.
“It also consolidates and amends a few other categorical exclusions to make them more usable for the service, more usable for these forest and grassland ecosystems where grazers need to access healthy, high quality forage and forage ecosystems,” she said.
Probably the biggest thing in the final rule is the determination of NEPA adequacy. That determination means the Forest Service doesn’t have to do an entirely new costly and long NEPA process if the proposed action already falls under the scope of a previous one, she said.
“In practice, what this means for foresters, for grazers, for everybody on the ground in these forest ecosystems is that the Forest Service isn’t going to have to go back and do their work over,” she said.
The Forest Service can do a NEPA process one time that covers proposed activities as long as they have been analyzed under the scope of alternatives, she said.
“Any time the government can be more efficient, any time that we don’t have to have unnecessary duplication, that’s good news. It’s good news for cattle producers, it’s good news for the Forest Service and, ultimately, it’s good news for our grazing and grasslands ecosystems,” she said.
Over time, NEPA has become more complex and time-consuming for federal agencies and project applicants seeking permits or approvals from the federal government, according to the Council on Environmental Quality.
CEQ found the average environmental impact statement is more than 600 pages, and it takes federal agencies an average of 4 1/2 years to complete a NEPA review. CEQ released its final rule to modernize NEPA implementing regulations in July.