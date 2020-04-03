The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on April 3 released the final Environmental Impact Statement for its Tri-state Fuel Breaks Project, initiating a 30-day comment period.
Plans call for creating wildfire fuel breaks on 3.6 million acres in Malheur County, Ore., and Owyhee County, Idaho. A system of fuel breaks in northeastern Nevada would also be linked and extended.
Wildfire breaks no more than 200 feet from selected roads on BLM-administered land aim to reduce flame heights and fire spread rates and provide firefighters with greater access and more strategic options.
BLM said in a news release that wildfires are the primary threat to the region’s sagebrush-steppe habitat, one of the largest strongholds for sage grouse. The agency said the project supports sagebrush-dependent wildlife and traditional land uses such as ranching and recreation.
The Final EIS outlines five alternatives, including taking no action. BLM’s preferred alternative proposes a fuel break network along 987 miles of roads.
In an April 3 Federal Register notice, the agency said this alternative blends elements of the others and “limits adverse impacts on wildlife and cultural resources.”