Sagebrush fire

A fire burns sagebrush in eastern Oregon. The Bureau of Land Management is proposing a network of fire breaks in Oregon, Idaho and Nevada aimed at slowing the spread of wildfires. The breaks would parallel roads in the area.

 USDA ARS

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on April 3 released the final Environmental Impact Statement for its Tri-state Fuel Breaks Project, initiating a 30-day comment period.

Plans call for creating wildfire fuel breaks on 3.6 million acres in Malheur County, Ore., and Owyhee County, Idaho. A system of fuel breaks in northeastern Nevada would also be linked and extended.

Wildfire breaks no more than 200 feet from selected roads on BLM-administered land aim to reduce flame heights and fire spread rates and provide firefighters with greater access and more strategic options.

BLM said in a news release that wildfires are the primary threat to the region’s sagebrush-steppe habitat, one of the largest strongholds for sage grouse. The agency said the project supports sagebrush-dependent wildlife and traditional land uses such as ranching and recreation.

The Final EIS outlines five alternatives, including taking no action. BLM’s preferred alternative proposes a fuel break network along 987 miles of roads.

In an April 3 Federal Register notice, the agency said this alternative blends elements of the others and “limits adverse impacts on wildlife and cultural resources.”

Tags

Recommended for you