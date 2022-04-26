The number of cattle placed into feedlots in March was slightly lower than a year earlier, but was significantly higher than analysts had expected.
Industry analysts expected placements would be down 8%. But USDA’s latest cattle on feed report shows placements at 1.99 million continued at a steady pace.
“This one was very much a surprise to just about everybody,” said Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist with Oklahoma State University.
With relatively high feedlot placements the last six months, he thought they would come down in March. They didn’t, and that’s hard to explain, he said.
“Auction totals and other data seemed to indicate that March placements would be sharply lower,” he said.
The biggest increase in placements was in Nebraska, where drought could be expanding. Placements there were up 6.8% year over year in March, he said.
He suspects the higher-than expected placements in March were yearling cattle intended to be held longer. It’s possible that what were called replacement heifers on Jan. 1 are now feeder heifers, he said.
“That might be part of what we’re seeing,” he said.
But placements will come down sooner or later.
“They can’t keep doing this,” Peel said.
With feedlot inventories up 2% year over year to 12.1 million, it’ll take a while. But the industry will market its way to tighter feedlot numbers, he said.
“It might be the fourth quarter but, at some point, it will tighten up,” Peel said.
Fed cattle prices averaged $143 per hundredweight last week, nearly an 18% increase year over year, according to USDA.
It might be a spring peak, but Peel doesn’t expect those prices to erode much this summer. Prices for calves and big feeder cattle are holding up pretty well but will be pressured by corn and grain prices, he said.
Fed cattle slaughter is down just slightly year over year, but he expects it to tighten up. Carcass weights are above year-ago levels, but they should come down given the high cost of gain, he said.
Total beef production is still up, but a lot of it is coming from the cow side rather than the fed side. That’s way up so far this year, and he expects it will stay elevated for the rest of the year and maybe into the first half of next year depending on the drought, he said.
Beef cow slaughter year to date is up 17.5% after being up 9% year over year in 2021, he said.
“I think we are liquidating females pretty seriously,” he said.
Both beef cow and total heifer slaughter are up year over year. Producers are not just “not keeping” females, they’re getting rid of females, he said.
“It’s the female side I’m watching closely. We’re picking up drought impacts, and I think we’re going to see more in the next three to four months,” he said.