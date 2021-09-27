Fundamentals in the cattle industry are slowly improving when it comes to getting the fed cattle supply and slaughter in closer alignment and improving prices for fed cattle.
The Sept. 1 inventory in large U.S. feedlots was down 1.4% from a year earlier at 11.2 million head, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Feedlot numbers are still moving in the right direction. Analysts have been saying feedlots will turn the corner on large fed cattle supplies, but it takes a while, said Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist with Oklahoma State University.
“It’s just the nature of the business. There’s a lot of dynamics and a lot of moving parts,” he said.
Generally, it’s a matter of slaughter capacity constraints, he said.
“We don’t have enough slaughter capacity to process all the cattle anyway, combined with the inability to move them through the system,” he said.
The long-term issue is physical capacity, with fewer slaughter facilities than there once was. The short-term issue was partly pandemic-related. COVID bunched up cattle in 2020, and the industry had to deal with that in the first half of 2021, he said.
But beef demand is good, and the industry is moving in the right direction, he said.
“Fed cattle prices are part of the general progress we’ve made tightening up inventory,” he said.
But they haven’t responded much to the level of beef prices. There were so many cattle that processors haven’t had to be aggressive at all, he said.
“Overall, feedlot numbers are coming down, so we will drop below that slaughter capacity any time here,” he said.
When the situation gets to the point where there are fewer cattle needing to be processed than the capacity to slaughter them, the situation will improve for cattle producers, he said.
“We’re expecting higher fed cattle prices in the fourth quarter. Our expectations for the fourth quarter and beyond are pretty good,” he said.
Beef demand is very good. While boxed beef prices have been coming down, about $30 a hundredweight in the last three or four weeks, they had been extremely high, he said.
The boxed beef price averaged about $303 per hundredweight for choice beef on Monday, according to USDA.
“That’s still a very, very good price, and there’s room for fed cattle prices to come up even if boxed beef goes down. There’s still a big gap,” he said.
Fed steer prices last week averaged about $123 a hundredweight, nearly 18% above the $105 a year ago, according to USDA.
Federally inspected slaughter last week was down 2.4% from a week earlier and 2% from a year earlier. Beef production was down 2.2% from a week earlier and 4.3% from a year earlier.
Feeder cattle prices depend on the region. In the Southern Plains, they’re well above year-ago levels but are going to see pressure ahead. Conditions are dry, and the prospects for winter grazing aren’t good, he said.
In areas of drought in the West and Northern Plains, a lot of feeder calves and yearlings have already moved, he said.