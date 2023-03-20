The American Feed Industry Association and World Wildlife Fund have joined forces working with corporate partners to implement sustainable practices and decrease the environmental impacts of feed production.
WWF and the association’s Institute for Feed Education and Research convened the Feed Systems Sustainability summit last fall to identify sustainability issues and action plans.
The summit brought people together to talk about learnings and goals and how to meet those goals together “because we all realize that no one can do it alone, there’s no single solution that works, said Ellen Dierenfeld, WWF lead specialist for sustainable feed innovations.
“We need to have these strong partnerships to meet the goals of getting solutions to scale and at the speed we need,” she said during a webinar on the initiative.
There are several ways feed production can make a hug impact on minimizing environmental impacts. One is to source feed ingredients that don’t convert land, she said.
Converting “some of the most sensitive environments, the forests, the grasslands, the wetlands into cropland are part of the big problems in terms of some of the emissions that we’re seeing and land-use changes and deforestation,” she said.
Working with ingredient manufacturers that have committed to not converting land is an important component in sustainability, she said
Another is sourcing feed ingredients from producers who practice agroforestry, regenerative agriculture or conservation and use practices that sequester carbon, improve soil health and water use.
Yet another is working with specific ingredients and feeding practices that are known to reduce emissions, and that can be something like minimizing energy use in manufacturing and transportation. It could also be working with precision nutrition and manure management or feed additives or feed management that reduce enteric emissions, she said.
“These are things we’re trying to put out there, quantify and just give examples of how different systems or different players in the feed systems can target something that’s a priority or relevance to them,” she said.
There are a lot of predictive models of where the industry can expect to see changes, and many corporate partners are setting sustainability targets for such things as reducing emissions, water use or energy use, she said.
“So helping define those targets and then quantifying progress towards those goals is absolutely a big part of the whole sustainability journey,” she said.
WWF has just released a report — Solutions to Meet the Need for Feed — on actionable solutions organized into four main categories: responsible sourcing, circular ingredients, regenerative agriculture and feeding innovation.
“The fact is that the feed industry is already doing a lot of these and has been for decades. We just may not be getting the story out there wide enough or deep enough to let people know,” she said.
But the industry can multiply those efforts through collaboration and partnerships, she said.
“We can make a big difference and probably we can make even additive effects by adding multiple solutions at the same time,” she said.
