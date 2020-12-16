The Center for Biological Diversity sued the Trump administration Wednesday over grizzly bears, alleging the Interior Department illegally canceled plans to release bears into the North Cascades.
The federal suit, filed in the District of Columbia, comes one month before a change in White House administrations.
"We definitely hope that the Biden administration will reconsider the Trump administration's decision to terminate the restoration plan," Center for Biological Diversity attorney Andrea Zaccardi said. "Grizzly bears are not going to recover without a plan for restoration."
The suit names Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. Efforts to obtain comment from the Interior Department were unsuccessful.
Bernhardt personally announced July 7 in Omak, Wash., that the federal agencies were dropping plans to capture and release grizzly bears in north-central Washington.
Bernhardt cited local opposition to reintroducing grizzles to the region. He made the announcement to an invited group of cattlemen, farmers and elected officials.
The North Cascades are one of six federal grizzly bear "recovery zones," but no grizzly has been seen in the Cascades south of the Canadian border since 1996.
The suit alleges the Trump administration violated its obligation under the Endangered Species Act to conserve grizzly bears, a threatened species.
Furthermore, the agencies broke the National Environmental Policy Act and Administrative Procedure Act by failing to adequately explain the decision, the suit claims.