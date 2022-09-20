Cody Easterday

The Justice Department has recommended ex-cattleman Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million.

In a memo filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington, federal prosecutors called the theft "staggering." Following standard sentencing guidelines, they recommended a sentence of between 121 months and 151 months, or up to 12 years and seven months.

