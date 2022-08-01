Grizzly bear (copy)

In a court brief filed July 29, the Biden administration defends a Trump era decision to cancel plans to release grizzly bears in the North Cascades.

 Terry Tollefsbol/USFWS

The Interior Department said Friday it was not obligated to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades and moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity.

The motion defends a Trump era decision in 2020 to cancel a study on releasing grizzlies in northwest and north-central Washington.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you