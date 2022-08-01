In a court brief filed July 29, the Biden administration defends a Trump era decision to cancel plans to release grizzly bears in the North Cascades.
The Interior Department said Friday it was not obligated to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades and moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity.
The motion defends a Trump era decision in 2020 to cancel a study on releasing grizzlies in northwest and north-central Washington.
The center sued the outgoing Trump administration and hoped the Biden administration would restart the study. The suit was on hold for more than a year, but no agreement was reached.
Center for Biological Diversity attorney Andrea Zaccardi said Monday the environmental group still hopes for a change in policy, but wants to get on with the lawsuit.
"The settlement talks haven't gone very far because the relevant decision-makers in the Interior Department haven't been briefed on the issue," she said.
The center is scheduled to respond in September to the federal government's motion. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declined to comment Monday, citing the pending litigation.
The USFWS and National Park Service started an environmental review in 2015 on building a self-sustaining population of at least 200 grizzly bears over 60 to 100 years.
Trump's Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told an invited group of cattlemen, farmers and elected officials on July 7, 2020, in Omak that the agencies were no longer considering the project.
The Trump administration cited local opposition to importing grizzlies. No grizzles have been seen on the U.S. side of the North Cascades in the past 10 years.
The suit, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., claims that ending the review violated the Endangered Species Act.
Grizzly bears are listed as a threatened species and abandoning the restoration plan jeopardizes their existence, according to the lawsuit.
In the brief filed Friday, the Biden administration said the Interior Department devotes more resources to grizzly bears than almost any other protected species.
Although federal agencies identified the North Cascades as one of six grizzly "recovery zones" in the U.S., they aren't required to stock the region with bears, according to the brief.
"It was a proposal considered by the agencies that they chose not to pursue — a decision squarely within the authority delegated to the agencies by Congress," the government argues.
The suit also alleges federal agencies violated the National Environmental Policy Act and Administrative Procedure Act by failing to fully explain their decision.
According to the government, the federal agencies merely maintained the status quo and that there is no "final action" that needs to be defended or that can be challenged in a lawsuit.
