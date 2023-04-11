Beef cattle

Fed cattle prices have set a record, and analysts believe they will go higher.

 Nati Harnik/Associated Press File

Tighter cattle supplies have set up a high stakes market in the U.S. cattle industry, with fed cattle prices leapfrogging the record highs of late 2014.

The five-area negotiated cash fed cattle price hit $172.33 a hundredweight on April 6, eclipsing the previous record daily price of $172.08 cwt set on Nov. 26, 2014.

