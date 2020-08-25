USDA’s Aug. 1 cattle on feed report showed the highest inventory for the month since the data series began in 1996, but analysts say it might not be as bearish for markets as it might seem.
At 11.3 million head in large feedlots, the count is 2% higher year over year.
That kind of news sets the general tone for markets, said John Nalivka, owner of Sterling Marketing in Vale, Ore.
People need to remember the report was the inventory on Aug. 1, and it came out three weeks later on Aug. 21. The current inventory can be substantially different, he said.
But those numbers can create a mindset that markets can’t hold prices, he said.
“That perception can weigh on prices right now, and it doesn’t need to. The market is really in pretty good shape,” he said.
Fed cattle numbers are actually tighter than people thought they would be at this time, he said.
“We’ve been working through these cattle numbers rather rapidly,” he said.
Packer buying has been relatively strong in anticipation of Labor Day demand. Cattle supplies into August were still relatively large, but packers were buying more aggressively because the wholesale market was going higher. In the last two weeks, the choice cutout price has gained $12 a hundredweight, he said.
“There’s plenty of (beef) demand, and there has been all summer,” he said.
Packers have been putting more money on fed cattle prices, which have reached nearly $107 a hundredweight after struggling to get $100 in July. On an unhedged, cash basis, feedlots were profitable last week for the first time since the end of March, he said.
“It’s all a good sign. For all practical purposes, we’ve worked through the backlog,” he said.
The industry has been concerned about the backlog caused by plant shutdowns and slowdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Nalivka never thought it was as large as suggested. The estimated backlog of 1.2 million head in May was more like 500,000 to 600,000 by his calculations.
A lot of cattle were slaughtered in February and May, leaving the industry in better shape after the pandemic reductions than it might have been. Steer and heifer slaughter was up 19% in June and 7% in July, he said.
Catching up “wasn’t an insurmountable task,” he said.
Plants continue to push up the rate of slaughter, operating at 93% of capacity last week, he said.
“We have things in pretty good order going into the Labor Day weekend,” he said.
Not only were placements into feedlots down February through July but more of the reduction was in heavyweight cattle, said Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist with Oklahoma State University.
That suggests there’ll be a tight supply of cattle that will be finished and ready in the next few weeks. Those tighter supplies should be supportive of prices, he said.
“Fed cattle prices often reach a seasonal low around Labor Day, but this may help hold prices a bit,” he said.
USDA’s report also showed placements into feedlots in July were up 11% and marketings of fed cattle out of feedlots were down about 1%.