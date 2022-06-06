The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to four companies that the agency alleges were selling unapproved cannabidiol, or CBD, products for food-producing farm animals.
The letters warned that by manufacturing or marketing CBD-containing products for food animals the companies were violating the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.
The agency cited a lack of data on how CBD affects animals, what residues may result when food-producing animals consume CBD products and what levels of potential residues are safe for a person consuming food that comes from a CBD-treated animal.
"After a food-producing animal is treated with a drug, residues of that drug may be present in the milk, eggs or meat if the animal is milked, eggs are collected or the animal is sent to slaughter before the drug is completely out of its system," FDA said in a statement.
The letters were sent on May 26 to Hope Botanicals, Haniel Concepts dba Free State Oils, Plantacea LLC dba Kahm CBD and on May 4 to Kingdom Harvest.
FDA cited Hope Botanicals, based in Granbury, Texas, for several of its products, including “CBD Horse Pellets” (labeled as “Broad Spectrum CBD Pellets for Horses or Livestock”), “Peppermint Flavor Horse Formula,” “Happy Horse Bites" and “CBD Liniment Gel."
Jenna Brown, president and manager of Hope Botanicals, said she learned about FDA's warning letter from a third party.
"I never received the warning letter by email nor mail," said Brown. "Someone told me about it."
Brown said FDA's claim that she sells CBD products for food-producing animals is unfounded. Her products, she said, are intended for horses and companion animals.
"I don't market to any food producers," said Brown.
Brown said she discovered CBD's potential when, years ago, her horse was on stall rest. She tried CBD to ease her horse's pain and was pleased with the results.
"I'd never seen anything work quite like it," she said. After that, she started her company.
Although Brown said she never intended to sell CBD to food-producing animals, she has agreed to work with FDA to relabel her products.
The three other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In FDA's letter to Haniel Concepts dba Free State Oils, officials wrote that the company was selling unapproved new animal drugs including "Whisper's Soothing Grains CBD for Farm Animals."
In a letter to Kahm CBD, FDA wrote that the agency was "particularly concerned" about the company's "CBD Hemp Pellets" products, bearing labels stating "for equine and livestock."
"In addition to raising potential concerns regarding safety for the animals themselves, CBD products for food-producing animals raise concerns regarding the safety of the human food (meat, milk and eggs) derived from those animals," FDA officials Neal Bataller, Donald Ashley and Ann Oxenham wrote in the letter.
The fourth company, Kingdom Harvest, was cited for several alleged violations, including for promoting a product called "Ranch & Livestock Natural Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract.”
FDA gave the four companies a 15-day grace period to respond and take corrective actions before the agency takes potential legal or regulatory action.
According to FDA, it's not yet clear how common violations of this kind are.
Companies have been producing CBD products for farm animals for years. Asked why the FDA is clamping down now, agency spokeswoman Courtney Rhodes said that "over a short period of time, there has been significant interest in the development of therapies and other consumer products derived from cannabis and its components, including cannabidiol (CBD)" and that "the agency is taking steps regarding these unapproved and potentially unsafe products now to help protect animals and the safety of the food supply."
FDA, Rhodes said, is "actively working" to learn more about the safety of CBD use in animals.