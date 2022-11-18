Lab Chicken

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has no questions at this time about the safety of a cultured animal cell food product that UPSIDE Foods Inc. makes from chicken cells.

 UPSIDE Foods Inc.

A California company that cultivates animal cells to make food received tacit approval this week from food safety scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA reported it reviewed information submitted by UPSIDE Foods Inc. on how the company multiplies cells from chickens into  edible meat and had "no further questions at this time."

