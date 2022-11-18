A California company that cultivates animal cells to make food received tacit approval this week from food safety scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA reported it reviewed information submitted by UPSIDE Foods Inc. on how the company multiplies cells from chickens into edible meat and had "no further questions at this time."
UPSIDE, formerly known as Memphis Meats and based in Berkley, is the first firm developing food from cultured animal cells to pass what the FDA called a "pre-market consultation."
UPSIDE CEO Uma Valeti, who founded the company in 2015, celebrated the FDA's "no questions letter" as a major step toward marketing the company's products.
"I've been looking forward to this day for a long time," Valeti said in a tweet. "They've accepted our conclusion that our cultivated chicken is safe to eat, meaning UPSIDE is one step closer to being on tables everywhere."
UPSIDE asserts its cultivated chicken is as safe as chicken from a carcass, a claim the FDA didn't dispute.
"The world is experiencing a food revolution and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is committed to supporting innovation in the food supply," FDA Commissioner of Food and Drugs Robert Carliff said in a statement.
Other companies are developing processes to make food from cells taken from cows, pigs, poultry, fish and shellfish. The FDA and USDA have agreed to jointly regulate what the FDA called "cultured animal cell food product."
The FDA will oversee cell collection and growth. The USDA'S Food Safety and Inspection Service will oversee processing, packaging and labeling. The USDA has not approved any food product from cultured cells.
FDA's review included evaluating confidential information from the company. The review was inadequate and failed to publicly disclose details about genetic engineering, the Center for Food Safety said in a statement.
"This is vital information that consumers and policymakers need to know to make informed decisions in the best interests of public health," according to the center.
UPSIDE has listed Bill Gates, Tyson Foods and Cargill among its investors.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported in 2020 that more than two dozen companies were developing products from animal cells.
The report predicted products would be available soon to consumers, though limited information from companies suggested production prices were high. One firm reported making a $600 hamburger patty and a $1,200 meatball, according to the GAO.
The USDA has yet to decide how to label the products. A trade group representing the fledgling industry has proposed terms such as "cultivated hamburger" or "cultivated chicken nuggets."
Cattlemen's groups have said terms such as "meat" and "beef" should be reversed for food raised in traditional ways.
