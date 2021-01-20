A memorandum of understanding between USDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would seem to have resolved a standoff between USDA and the Food and Drug Administration over which agency has primary authority over agricultural animal biotechnology.
Under the MOU, signed on Tuesday, USDA will provide end-to-end oversight from pre-market reviews through post-market food safety monitoring for farm animals modified or developed using genetic engineering that are intended for human food.
But FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said he does not support the MOU and intends to disregard the agreement, according to his posts on Twitter on Tuesday.
“FDA has no intention of abdicating our public health mandate. We’ll continue to stay focused on executing our vital public health mission entrusted to us by the American people.
“FDA remains undeterred in our steadfast commitment to ensure that animal agriculture biotechnology products undergo independent and science- and risk-based evaluation by our career experts,” he said.
Health and Human Services replied to Capital Press request for comment with the following statement: "Today's MOU involving HHS and USDA regarding agricultural animal biotechnology is the result of a formal policy process coordinated by the White House. Secretary (Alex) Azar was and remains supportive of Commissioner Hahn's and FDA's position on the MOU. But at the direction of the White House, the decision was made to execute the MOU."
USDA issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking on establishing regulations for gene-edited farm animals on Dec. 28. The notice stated USDA would promulgate regulations using authority under the Animal Health Protection Act, the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Poultry Production Inspection Act. That notice included an MOU between USDA and FDA to set clear roles, responsibilities and timeframes for interaction between the two agencies.
Two weeks later, Politico reported that FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said he would refuse to sign the MOU.
The National Pork Producers Council has been a strong proponent of USDA authority, contending FDA regulation would result in an impractical, lengthy and expensive process.
“NPPC applauds the memorandum of understanding signed today between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration, giving USDA primary regulatory jurisdiction over the development of gene-edited livestock,” NPPC said in a statement on Tuesday.
“NPPC has been calling for this decision for more than three years to ensure that U.S. agriculture maintains its competitive edge globally," it said. "We look forward to working with the Biden administration to implement a technology that has the potential to improve animal health, further reduce agriculture’s environmental footprint and improve production efficiency.”
U.S. agriculture has been in a holding pattern on gene-editing with the regulatory tug of war over authority while China, Brazil, Canada and other competitors moved ahead, putting U.S. producers at a disadvantage, NPPC said in a press release regarding USDA’s proposed rulemaking.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association also supports USDA authority.
U.S. cattlemen and women are pleased by the signing of an MOU between USDA and FDA, which better defines each agency’s regulatory authority for gene-editing in agricultural animals, Allison Rivera, NCBA executive director of government affairs, said on Tuesday.
“This MOU will advance animal biotechnology innovation and establish a consistent and shared science-based regulatory framework. We now look to the incoming administration to continue the regulatory progress initiated by this recent MOU between USDA and FDA,” she said.
In December, FDA approved its first intentional genomic alteration in a line of domestic pigs for human food consumption and therapeutics.