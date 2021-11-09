U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden introduced legislation Nov. 3 to create a national monument at Sutton Mountain in Wheeler County, Central Oregon.
The proposal is widely supported by conservation groups, including the Oregon Natural Desert Association and the Conservation Alliance, but some farmers are worried the bill would limit grazing.
S 3144 would establish a national monument on 66,000 acres of public lands encircling Sutton Mountain, a fault block mountain rising above the Painted Hills. The hills themselves would remain part of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.
The monument’s purpose, according to the senators, is to increase the area’s “wildfire resiliency,” block mining claims, boost tourism to support the local economy and conserve the region “for present and future generations.”
Although Merkley and Wyden say their bill “continues to allow grazing,” farm advocacy groups say it could reduce grazing in the area.
“This (bill) was just released, so I don’t have a lot of details at all, but it is my understanding that the legislation could reduce grazing opportunities without alternative grazing opportunities being provided,” said Mary Anne Cooper, vice president of government affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Experts say the bill could reduce AUMs, or animal unit months, through a land transfer between the federal government and City of Mitchell. An AUM is the amount of forage needed by an “animal unit” – defined as a mature 1,000-pound cow and her un-weaned calf – in a month.
The bill’s current text also does not clearly authorize farmers to access existing grazing allotments via rights of way or other access points.
Some local farmers are frustrated.
“I don’t really think they need to add any extra crap to us,” said Doris Fitzgerald, 83, who has raised cattle with her husband Joe in the nearby town of Mitchell since 1956.
Joe Fitzgerald, 88, agreed.
“I don’t approve,” he said. “It’s already protected.”
Thousands of acres around Sutton Mountain are already protected as Wilderness Study Areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
The region has long been a target for further conservation.
In 1996, according to Sara Hottman, Merkley’s spokeswoman, the BLM recommended Sutton Mountain for a future wilderness declaration, which Hottman said “was not immediately embraced by the community.”
Merkley has been working to increase protections since 2014, Hottman said, although the senator’s previous bills to create a federal wilderness at Sutton Mountain died in Congress in 2015 and 2019. This latest approach — to designate a national monument — is a new tactic.
According to the bill’s text, existing livestock grazing could continue at the monument, but it must be “sustainable grazing” that is “in accordance with applicable federal law” and is approved by the Interior Department secretary. The bill doesn’t define “sustainable.”
Cooper, of the Oregon Farm Bureau, said previous national monument designations have led to grazing reductions, such as at Steens Mountain in southern Oregon.
“Ranchers near Steens were made promises that weren’t delivered on,” said Cooper.
Crook-Wheeler County Farm Bureau President Tim Deboodt said he’d like to see if politicians can name a single national monument designation that hasn’t resulted in reduced grazing. He said he can’t.
Deboodt said he’s also troubled that he first heard of the proposal on the radio Nov. 8 rather than from the senators.
Will Homer, chief operations officer for Painted Hills Natural Beef in nearby Fossil, Ore., also first heard of the plan through the media, when contacted by the Capital Press.
“I was not aware of anything going on over there,” he wrote in an email.
Hottman, Merkley’s spokeswoman, and Hank Stern, Wyden’s spokesman, said both senators held public town halls and included the farmers who would be directly impacted in conversations.
Cooper, of the Farm Bureau, confirmed that Merkley included key ranchers in conversations, but said that “it sounds like Merkley didn’t incorporate enough of their feedback into the proposal.”
Mike Freese, a lobbyist representing one of the ranches that would be impacted, said the senators “made really good improvements” to the bill and incorporated his client’s feedback, but Freese said it’s frustrating that the bill still doesn’t address the ranch’s concerns about lost AUMs and potential access problems.