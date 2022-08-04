Washington feedlot

Cattle in a Washington feedlot. Two county Farm Bureau chapters want limits on the Department of Ecology's power to require small livestock operations to get a CAFO permit.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press File

Two county Farm Bureau chapters in Washington are advocating limits on the Department of Ecology's power to require small livestock operations to get a CAFO permit.

Farms that confine livestock must have a CAFO permit if manure washes or seeps into water. The permit lays out Ecology's rules for storing and spreading manure.

