Agriculture groups considering buying or leasing space in a downtown Boise office building the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation looks to develop and anchor could see occupancy cost projections in the next several months.
“Our hope is that by the first of the year we would have lease or purchase pro formas available,” CEO Zak Miller said.
The Pocatello-based organization’s board recently approved moving forward with plans to redevelop and expand its Boise office, downtown northeast of the capitol.
That decision pertained to “all of the soft work” such as planning, design and city permitting, Miller said. Additional board approval would be needed before construction starts. Progress and cost updates will be presented at every board meeting; the next will be in November.
Long-term pricing is hard to get given recent inflation pressures and other factors, he said. “It’s likely to cost $20 million based on current estimates.”
If the board approves construction, work could start in summer 2023 and the building could open in early 2025, Miller said.
The board will grant final approval only if the economics at the time warrant, he said. The Bureau hasn’t been able to provide estimated costs to rent or purchase space because of current uncertainty around construction and other costs.
Nevertheless, “we have been reaching out to many ag organizations to share with them our vision and plans,” Miller said. The goal is to create industry-growing synergy and “share this building with as many ag groups as is feasible.”
Ideally, offices would be built on lower floors, and the top floor would be meeting space, he said. The lobby would be welcoming and would help tell Idaho agriculture’s story.
The lobby may have to be scaled back, and office space put on the top floor, if cost per square foot is too high, Miller said.
Preliminary plans call for a five-story building of 40,000 square feet and an adjacent parking structure designed for larger vehicles. It would be at Fifth and Washington streets. Farm Bureau’s current building on the site dates from 1959 and is 7,660 square feet.
The organization recently released an online video about the project.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.