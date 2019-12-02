The European Parliament gave U.S. beef producers something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day, approving a U.S.-EU agreement to give U.S. beef more access to European markets.
Announced in August, the agreement gives the U.S. sole access to the EU market for 35,000 metric tons of duty-free beef from non-hormone-treated cattle annually by year seven of the plan.
The agreement wins back duty-free access originally allotted to the U.S. through a 2009 memorandum of understating between the EU and the U.S.
The MOU created a 45,000 metric ton duty-free quota for the U.S. to export beef from non-hormone-treated animals. But the EU also allowed other countries to send beef to European markets under that quota.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has been working on the issue for quite some time, and the EU government’s approval of the agreement is great news, Kent Baucus, NCBA senior director of international affairs, said.
It’s a great step forward, but U.S. beef still faces protectionist restrictions in Europe. It’s not just tariffs and quotas, it also involves non-trade issues such as production technology, antibiotics and all sorts of things that aren’t science-based, he said.
“This is not a final destination for us … we see this as a step in the right direction,” he said.
The objective is free and fair trade and it’s going to take a lot of negotiation and trust with European consumers, but NCBA sees the approval of the agreement as Europe being willing to talk and work with the U.S., he said.
Lack of capacity for the U.S. in the duty-free quota has been a source of frustration on both sides of the Atlantic, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
“The European Union is one of the highest value destinations in the world for U.S. beef,” Dan Halstrom USMEF president and CEO, said in a statement Friday morning.
“Consistent access will not only benefit U.S. producers and exporters but also European importers and their clientele,” he said.
The U.S. is currently allowed to export 11,500 metric tons of non-hormone-treated beef annually to the EU with a 20% tariff before being subject to costlier duties.
Approval of the new agreement by the European Parliament is “outstanding news for the U.S. beef industry and our customers in Europe,” Halstrom said.
The issue goes back to the EU’s ban on beef from cattle treated with hormones, Baucus said.
The EU banned the use of synthetic hormones in its own cattle production in 1981 and banned the importation of beef from cattle treated with hormones in 1989.
Because that violated the World Trade Organization’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary Agreement, the U.S. took the issue to the WTO and won the case in 1999, he said.
The U.S. had imposed retaliatory tariffs on imports from the EU in 1989 and expanded those tariffs in 1999. With the threat of additional U.S. tariffs, the two countries signed the MOU in 2009.
But the Europeans didn’t act in good faith and abide by the terms, he said.
In 2016, NCBA asked the U.S. Trade Representative’s office to investigate the issue under customs enforcement. The U.S. had the right to walk away from the 2009 agreement (MOU) and re-establish retaliatory tariffs, he said.
That resulted in the new agreement in August, he said.