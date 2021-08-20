The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has confirmed five cases of Equine West Nile virus.
The department's Animal Health Laboratory confirmed one case each in Lemhi, Twin Falls, Canyon, Ada and Blaine counties. The horse in Lemhi County was euthanized due to the severity of the disease. The others are recovering under veterinarians' supervision.
State Veterinarian Scott Leibsle on Aug. 20 said the cases surfaced in the last 7-10 days.
Drought kept mosquito populations at bay this year, he said in an interview.
“Typically we would see cases of West Nile in horses early in the summer, if we had normal rainfall,” Leibsle said.
Some horse owners haven’t been as vigilant about vaccinations this year, he said.
“Ultimately, the prevention for this is vaccination — ideally in the spring, before mosquito hatches occur and mosquito populations have a chance to establish themselves,” Leibsle said.
Nearly 98% of horses that test positive are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, he said. The vaccine has been available for about 20 years.
Leibsle said more cases of Equine West Nile are occurring around the West recently. Unlike a respiratory virus, it cannot be transmitted from one horse to another.
He said veterinarians can advise horse owners on Equine West Nile and other annual core vaccinations and booster schedules.
Horses that have been vaccinated for West Nile must receive an annual booster, he said.
ISDA said horse owners also should take precautions such as using fans or repellants, and removing standing water where possible.
The virus is commonly spread to people and horses by a mosquito bite. Signs in horses include fever, weakness, unusual movements or even an inability to stand or move.
There is no vaccine for people.
In Oregon, the West Nile virus has been found in mosquitos in Baker and Jackson counties.
In Washington, it has been found in mosquitos in Walla Walla County.
Reporter Mia Ryder-Marks contributed to this story.