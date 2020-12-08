The Environmental Protection Agency will consider new restrictions on the pesticide chlorpyrifos, including limiting its use to about a dozen crops, according to a new review.
Final decisions aren’t due until at least 2022, and the EPA indicated it may opt for less restrictive measures. The pesticide’s future use may depend on resolving its affect on the brains of infants and unborn children.
EPA said the science is unsettled. If the agency chooses its most-cautious approach, registered uses for chlorpyrifos could be reduced from more than 50 crops to select, “high-benefit” crops.
Apples, alfalfa, strawberries, and spring and winter wheat are on the list, as are tart cherries, asparagus, citrus, cotton peaches, soybeans and sugar beets.
“It’s a good place to be if you need that material,” said the Northwest Horticultural Council’s David Epstein, vice president for scientific affairs. “You still have 50 that fall into the other category.”
The EPA on Monday opened a 60-day comment period on its “proposed interim registration review decision.” The document presents ways the EPA may reduce exposure to chlorpyrifos, including to pesticide handlers.
The EPA said residential exposure to chlorpyrifos was “negligible.” The only approved home use is for roach bait in child-resistant packages. Exposure to chlorpyrifos in drinking water in highly localized areas is a concern, though assessing the exposure is difficult, according to the agency.
Washington Friends of Farms and Forests executive director Heather Hansen criticized the EPA for relying on models that she said overstates actual exposure in drinking water.
“Take that out, you’re left with data that shows current uses are safe,” she said.
“It is very, very concerning to lose (chlorpyrifos) for vegetable crops,” she said. “That would be significant.”
Anti-pesticide, environmental and labor groups have been advocating for a total ban on chlorpyrifos for more than a decade. California and a handful of other states already have moved to limit or phase out chlorpyrifos. Ban bills passed the Oregon House and Washington Senate this year, but then stalled.
Ban advocates fought the Obama administration, which handed off the issue to the Trump administration. A new White House administration will be in office when the comment period closes.
Lawsuits to force a ban have yet to be fully resolved. The case is with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Earthjustice attorney Patti Goldman, who represents the groups pursing a ban, criticized the EPA’s proposals.
“Even with the new protections, the agency is still failing children, who will continue to be exposed to chlorpyrifos at levels that cause lifelong damage,” she said in a statement Monday.
Farm groups defend chlorpyrifos as a safe and an effective crop defender since 1965. Chlorpyrifos use has been declining over past decade, but remains critical for some crops, according to the EPA. Soybeans, alfalfa and corn account for 50% of all chlorpyrifos used in the U.S.
Washington apple growers apply chlorpyrifos once a year when trees are dormant. Alternative pesticides could cost up to $51 more an acre, according to the EPA.
The EPA said chlorpyrifos controls garden symphylans in Oregon strawberries. Abandoning fields translates into a $7,800 loss per ace, the EPA stated.
Ranchers use chlorpyrifos to keep horn flies from cattle. Horn flies have developed a tolerance for another class of insecticides, according to the EPA.
Mosquito control districts use chlorpyrifos, as do golf courses to kill ticks that carry Lyme disease. EPA indicated it was inclined to allow chlorpyrifos to be used to control pests and preserve public health.