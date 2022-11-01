Three environmental groups are threatening to sue the federal government for alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act related to livestock grazing in the Valles Caldera National Preserve in the Jemez Mountains of northern New Mexico.

WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Caldera Action have filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

