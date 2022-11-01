Three environmental groups are threatening to sue the federal government for alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act related to livestock grazing in the Valles Caldera National Preserve in the Jemez Mountains of northern New Mexico.
WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Caldera Action have filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
They allege the agencies violated the ESA by failing to consult or failing to reinstate consultation necessary due to the long-term and ongoing presence of livestock on the preserve.
They also allege the agencies violated the ESA by failing to ensure those actions are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of protected species or result in the destruction or adverse modification of critical habitat.
They also allege the agencies violated the ESA by authorizing activities that have resulted in the take of ESA-listed species.
The groups identified threats to three ESA-listed species — the Jemez Mountain salamander, the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse and the Mexican spotted owl.
The groups claim cattle have illegally entered the preserve from neighboring Forest Service grazing allotments for years, causing damage to streams, riparian areas and important wildlife habitat.
“Despite public outcry from a spectrum of public land users, the Park Service has failed to address the issue,” the groups said in a press release.
“I feel a deep sense of betrayal,” said Madeleine Carey, Southwest conservation manager for WildEarth Guardians.
“We were promised this persistent issue would be dealt with and, if anything, things have gotten worse. No one from the Park Service has responded to our emails about the cows this summer,” she said.
As recently as Oct. 8, dozens of cattle were spotted in the preserve’s Valle San Antonio and Valle Toledo, an area closed to cattle grazing under National Park Service regulations, the groups said.
Caldera Action trusted the Park Service to protect the preserve from possible damage, said Tom Ribe, executive director of the organization.
“They closed the majority of the preserve to cattle grazing but then looked the other way while cows flooded in across vandalized and damaged fences,” he said.
“We have no idea why the management doesn’t respond to this blatant trespass. It is not consistent with Park Service policies,” he said.
Livestock entering the preserve has been documented by the Park Service and Forest Service since at least 2017, said Cyndi Tuell, Arizona and New Mexico director of Western Watersheds Project.
“Livestock trampling riparian areas of these protected lands has gone on far too long with federal land managers doing too little to stop it,” she said.
It’s frustrating that the Park Service is breaking its promise to protect the natural resources in the preserve and has let this situation fester for more than five years, she said.
“Species on the brink of extinction like the Jemez Mountains salamander need swift action, not agency foot-dragging,” she said.
The Interior Department declined to comment on the notice of intent to sue. A spokesperson for USDA said the agency does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.
