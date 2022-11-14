Tonto National Forest

Environmental groups are threatening to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service over grazing in Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

 USFS

Two environmental groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act related to livestock grazing on the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Audubon Society allege the agencies have repeatedly failed to control cows illegally grazing in endangered species critical habitat, primarily along the Salt River and its tributaries.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you