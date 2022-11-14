Two environmental groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act related to livestock grazing on the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Audubon Society allege the agencies have repeatedly failed to control cows illegally grazing in endangered species critical habitat, primarily along the Salt River and its tributaries.
The groups allege the Forest Service is violating the ESA by failing to ensure that ongoing livestock grazing is not likely to jeopardize the yellow-billed cuckoos, southwestern willow flycatchers, Chiricahua leopard frogs, northern Mexican garter snakes, narrow-headed garter snakes, spikedace, razorback suckers or Gila chub and their habitat.
The groups also say the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service are violating the ESA for failing to reinitiate and complete consultation concerning the impacts of livestock grazing on threatened and endangered species and their habitat.
They further allege the Forest Service is violating the ESA by failing to carry out programs for the conservation of the threatened and endangered species and in its preparation of biological opinions and its reliance on those opinions.
“It’s pathetic that we need to keep suing federal officials to force them to do their jobs protecting public lands instead of ranchers,” Robin Silver, cofounder of the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a press release.
“The rivers and streams on the Tonto National Forest are clearly designated endangered species critical habitat, but Forest Service officials continue to look the other way as ranchers continue cheating and imperiled animals dependent on these steams continue disappearing,” he said.
The Forest Service had agreed to monitor riparian areas, maintain and repair fencing and remove cattle that were trespassing when detected by the agency, the center said. The agency also pledged to devise ways to address invasive species and other conservation challenges facing imperiled southwestern species, according to the center.
That agreement came more than 20 years after federal agencies first promised to keep cows off these riparian habitats to safeguard rare plants and animals. Surveys by the center since 2019 have found severe widespread damage from cattle grazing, according to the center.
“We’ll keep doing everything we can to stop the Forest Service’s promotion of cow-ranching abuse of our rivers and streams,” said Charles Babbitt, Maricopa Audubon conservation chairman.
“There’s no place for cows anywhere along our desert waterways. They’re too destructive and they’re causing endangered plants and animals, especially songbirds, to disappear,” he said.
The Department of the Interior declined to comment on the legal action. USDA had not replied to Capital Press at the time of publication.
At over 2.9 million acres, the Tonto National Forest is the largest national forest in Arizona, and the sixth largest in the U.S.
About 26,000 head of cattle are permitted to graze on the forest, but long-term drought has limited the ability to sustain more than 20% of the permitted numbers, according to the Forest Service’s website.
