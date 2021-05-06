Two environment groups want a federal appeals court to rule that Idaho’s Clean Water Act permit regulations for dairies and feedlots unlawfully fail to monitor for pollutants.
Food & Water Watch and Snake River Waterkeeper claim the U.S. Environmental Protect Agency’s statewide permit for “concentrated animal feeding operations” in Idaho violates the Clean Water Act.
“There’s no requirement in the permit for them to even look at identifiable discharge points,” said Tyler Lobdell, attorney for the nonprofits, during May 6 oral arguments before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The environmental groups claim that Idaho’s CAFO permit — which can apply to multiple operations — relies on inspections of manure lagoons and other structures but not direct monitoring of effluent, as legally required.
“Monitoring is not the inspection of a piece of equipment. Monitoring is in regard to discharge,” Lobdell said.
The EPA should instead require CAFOs to implement measures such as testing for pollutants in tile drain runoff, or comparing pollutant levels upstream and downstream from regulated facilities, he said.
Otherwise, the agency doesn’t actually know whether the permit conditions are working, Lobdell said. “There’s no scientific basis for that conclusion.”
Congress intended for entities regulated under the Clean Water Act to actually gather compliance data, not merely report violations, he said.
Reporting violations is insufficient, especially since dairies often rely on automated systems for wastewater, Lobdell said. “There will be no one there to discover the discharge.”
The EPA countered that it has broad discretion in implementing the Clean Water Act and isn’t required to continuously monitor effluent from CAFOs.
“The regulations don’t require the type of monitoring the petitioners claim,” said Ben Grillot, the government’s attorney.
Idaho’s CAFO permit, which was finalized last year, requires farmers to monitor manure lagoon levels and test any overflow for pollutants, according to EPA. Operators must also take soil samples to prevent pollutant discharges from manure applied to fields, among other measures.
“The question is whether this permit is reasonable,” said Grillot.
Agricultural stormwater is exempt from Clean Water Act permitting requirements, he said. Pollutants detected by continuous effluent monitoring — as sought by the environmental groups — wouldn’t necessarily indicate violations.
“It really wouldn’t tell you that much,” Grillot said.