The environmental groups that petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service May 26 to restore Endangered Species Act protection to gray wolves in the Northern Rockies say new laws in Idaho and Montana could allow the over-harvest of the animals.
The Center for Biological Diversity, the Humane Society of the United States and its lobbying affiliate and the Sierra Club filed the emergency petition, but they don’t say what the states’ ideal wolf populations should be.
They want the federal agencies to put wolves in those states back on the list of populations protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Idaho's new law could allow managers to reduce the wolf population of about 1,500 by as much as 90%.
In Montana, the wolf population of about 1,200 could be reduced by as much as 85%.
Idaho lawmakers said the wolf population has grown well beyond initial targets despite increased harvest, and threatens livestock and game animal populations.
The laws are “more drastic than anything we’ve seen in the past in terms of the right to essentially exterminate wolves in states,” Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, told Capital Press. “We are hoping the Fish and Wildlife Service steps up and sets an example that states have to maintain protections for wolves when they are entrusted to manage them.”
Neither state is considering getting rid of wolves, state wildlife managers and legislators have said.
Zaccardi would not say what the states’ wolf populations should be, but she pointed to the Fish and Wildlife Service’s March 2009 final rule that delisted Idaho and Montana wolves.
The rule said state projections indicated populations in Idaho and Montana would be managed for around 673 to 1,002 wolves combined. It said that according to 2008 estimates, there were 846 wolves in Idaho and 491 in Montana. Breeding pairs totaled 39 in Idaho and 34 in Montana.
The rule also said each state must manage for a minimum of 15 breeding pairs and 150 wolves in midwinter. The agency will consider relisting if totals are lower for three straight years, or below 10 breeding pairs and 100 wolves at the end of a single year.
Zaccardi said the Fish and Wildlife Service’s criteria say the agency would consider restoring federal protection if there is a significant change in management that threatens the wolf population.
“And we think these legislative bills fit that criteria,” Zaccardi said.
Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Vanessa Kauffman declined to comment on what the agency will do with the petition, or about the process and any next steps.
The environmental groups also continue to participate in litigation that challenges the 2020 rule that removed federal wolf protections in the lower 48 states.
Zaccardi said it does not involve wolves where Endangered Species Act protections were removed in 2017 — such as Idaho, Montana and Wyoming — since those wolves did not lose protection when the rule was issued.