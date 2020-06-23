A federal lawsuit alleges the U.S. Forest Service has failed to make ranchers co-exist with wolves in the Colville National Forest in northeast Washington, leading to conflicts with livestock and the lethal removal of wolves.
Filed by three environmental groups, the suit names only the Forest Service and regional supervisors as defendants. The complaint, however, singles out the Diamond M Ranch, the largest in the region, for allegedly not adapting to wolves.
Diamond M partner Len McIrvin said Tuesday the ranch is considering intervening in the lawsuit to make sure the the claims are vigorously fought and grazing protected. The lawsuit falsely portrays the Diamond M as the instigator of lethal control, he said.
"They act like it's all Diamond M cattle, yet there are other allotments intermingled with ours suffering losses and depredations," McIrvin said.
The 1.1 million-acre Colville National Forest covers about one-third of Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties and includes 810,000 acres for grazing, according to a new forest plan adopted in October. The plan replaced a document written in 1988.
WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and the Kettle Range Conservation Group claim the new plan unlawfully fails to consider whether the return of wolves has made land unsuitable for grazing.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington. Efforts to obtain comment from the Forest Service were unsuccessful.
Wolves, not federally protected in northeast Washington, receive slight mention in the new forest plan. The Forest Service should have considered the benefits of wolves and updated grazing plans to avoid conflicts, said Tim Coleman, executive director of the Kettle Range Conservation Group.
"The complaint never alleges that grazing is inappropriate. We're just trying to get the Colville National Forest to do its job," he said. "Wolves are part of the mix now and the Forest Service didn't address that."
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife decides when to shoot wolves to stop attacks on livestock, including on federal land.
Even though the Forest Service doesn't pull the trigger, "the blood of these wolves is on the Forest Service’s hands," said Samantha Bruegger, WildEarth Guardians wildlife coexistence campaigner.
"I would not say Diamond M is the problem. I would say the Forest Service planning process is the problem," she said.
The only ranch named in the complaint is the Diamond M. Fish and Wildlife has removed wolves from the ranch's allotments several times. The department has also culled wolf packs attacking other ranchers' livestock.
State law bars Fish and Wildlife from identifying the ranchers. The Diamond M has stood out by publicly talking about its losses and the inevitability of wolves attacking cows and calves on expansive and rugged summer ranges.
"Others fold up, cave in, hunker down, and take their losses, and we don't feel that's right," McIrvin said.
To protect cattle from wolves, the Diamond M has "tried every non-lethal measure known to humankind," he said. "We do what we can. We're out of ideas."