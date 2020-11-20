The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s new plan to manage sage grouse habitat inadequately protects the large, ground-nesting bird, environmental groups say.
BLM on Nov. 19 released a final supplemental environmental impact statement for managing greater sage grouse habitat. BLM said in a Nov. 20 Federal Register announcement that it will not issue a final decision for at least 30 days after the Environmental Protection Agency publishes an availability notice.
The grouse occupies just over half its historical range in 11 Western states. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in September 2015, following habitat-conservation efforts by multiple stakeholders as well as earlier litigation, determined the grouse did not need Endangered Species Act protection. A federal judge in Boise issued a preliminary injunction against a BLM land-use plan in October 2019.
BLM said the final supplemental EIS “will help the BLM determine whether its 2015 and 2019 land-use planning and National Environmental Policy Act processes have sufficiently addressed greater sage grouse habitat conservation, or whether the BLM should initiate a new land-use planning process to consider additional alternatives or new information.”
Center for Biological Diversity senior attorney Michael Saul said in a news release that BLM is focused on “turning over the last vestiges of the vanishing greater sage grouse to drilling, mining and grazing” and “isn’t even trying to repair the scientific and legal failings of its 2019 cuts to sage-grouse habitat protections.”
Western Watersheds Project Executive Director Erik Molvar said BLM “continues to make excuses for slashing protections” instead of strengthening them as population declines would dictate, and Advocates for the West attorney Sarah Stellberg said BLM’s plan does not remedy legal issues.
BLM addressed earlier comments in part by having biologists and land-use planners evaluate scientific information.
“Upon review, the BLM found that the most up-to-date greater sage grouse science and other information has incrementally increased, and built upon, the knowledge base of greater sage grouse management evaluated by the BLM most recently in its 2019 land-use plan amendments, but does not change the scope or direction of BLM’s management,” the agency said in the Federal Register announcement. “However, new science does suggest adaptation to management may be warranted at site-specific scales.”
BLM said that after reviewing comments and completing the new science evaluation, it determined “the most recent scientific information relating to the greater sage grouse is consistent with BLM’s environmental analysis in supporting the 2019 greater sage grouse land-use plan amendments.”