SUN VALLEY, Idaho — With the 2020 elections less than a year away, there’s a lot going on in Washington, D.C., and with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
“It’s a very interesting political environment,” Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs, told producers at the Idaho Cattle Association annual convention.
Members of Congress are doing a mental shift. They’ll be putting their pencils down in time to run for office, leaving a tight schedule to get things done next year, he said.
Impeachment hearings in the House are also garnering congressional attention. If the House votes to impeach, the Senate must take it up immediately, he said.
“Other priorities and issues will go to the back burner. Nothing else will get done,” he said.
Spending authority expires next week and while NCBA thinks there will be a continuing resolution to fund the government, the question is how long — 30 days or until next spring or fall, he said.
There are two bills NCBA would like to see passed, the Real MEAT (Marketing Edible Artificials Truthfully) Act and The Responsible & Efficient Agricultural Destination (TREAD) Act, he said.
The Real Meat Act would codify the definition of “beef” for labeling purposes, require an imitation label on alternative beef products and enhance the federal government’s ability to enforce labeling laws.
“We want to make sure these products are labeled properly. We don’t want to go down the path of milk,” he said.
For years, the dairy industry has been fighting the use of the term "milk" on non-dairy beverages made from soybeans and other ingredients.
The TREAD Act would extend the hours agricultural truckers could drive on the back end of a trip, applying the same 150-mile radius provided on the front end.
“This is a game of inches … you can’t put cattle on a shelf,” he said.
Both bills took a lot of effort and a lot of meetings by NCBA, and it’s no accident they are bipartisan, he said.
NCBA is also staying involved in USDA’s intentions to require electronic identification for cattle. The agency has pulled back on a hard deadline but plans to proceed, and it’s likely the issue will go through a formal rulemaking process, he said.
NCBA is also working on transparency in labeling when it comes to USDA requirements for using “Product of USA” on beef products, he said.
Back to next year’s elections, NCBA is meeting with candidates and can financially support those who stand up for cattle producers through its political action committee.
While NCBA is not a partisan organization, cattle producers “fare a lot better with one party (Republican); it’s just a fact,” he said.
The current balance in the Senate is 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats.
“That gives us the cushion we need,” he said.
Democrats would need to net three seats to flip the Senate, and NCBA is keeping an eye on a number of races, he said.
The 2018 elections, however, changed the balance of power in the House. Democrats have 233 seats to the Republicans’ 197. Republicans need 18 seats to take back the House, he said.
“We’re looking to make up ground lost in the 2018 elections. We need to be really vigilant,” he said.