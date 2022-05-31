Eight Oregon ranches will join in a lawsuit against environmental advocates who want to shut down grazing on 13 federal pastures for sage grouse research.
A federal judge has decided the ranches should be allowed to intervene in the lawsuit because their interests wouldn’t be adequately represented by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management or another ranch already involved in the litigation.
The Oregon Natural Desert Association and two other environmental nonprofits claim the BLM has violated a management plan for Eastern Oregon rangeland by allowing grazing to continue on the 13 pastures.
In 2015, the pastures were designated as “research natural areas” where grazing would cease during studies on vegetation, which was part of the Obama administration’s plan for protecting the sage grouse.
A subsequent plan approved by the Trump administration in 2019 removed the provisions that would halt grazing, but a federal court decision later reinstated the original Obama-era plan.
The environmental plaintiffs then filed a lawsuit against BLM for failing to implement the “research natural areas,” but the agency claims it’s been delayed by bureaucratic processes such as studying the impacts of fence-building on wildlife.
Cahill Ranches near Adel, Ore., intervened in the lawsuit and joined the BLM in arguing against a temporary restraining order against grazing sought by environmental groups earlier this year.
U.S. District Judge Michael Simon denied that motion in late March, ruling that an injunction would impose a greater burden on ranchers than on the environmental plaintiffs, who wouldn’t suffer irreparable harm if grazing continued.
Other ranches affected by the litigation — Mackenzie Ranch, Laird Ranch, Cow Creek Ranch, Burgess Angus Ranch, Rocking Club Cattle, V Box Land & Livestock, Mark Mackenzie LLC and Tree Top Ranches — asked to intervene in the lawsuit as well.
The judge has now decided they have a right to intervene because they “do not share the same ultimate objective with existing parties,” since they rely on different pastures than Cahill Ranches.
The ranches may pursue different legal arguments than BLM and experience varying economic and operational effects from grazing prohibitions and fence construction, the judge said. “These distinctions go beyond mere difference in litigation strategy.”
