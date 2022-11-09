Egg prices soared as the pre-Thanksgiving increase in demand arrived amid continued impact from avian influenza and high costs.
Cartoned, large white eggs from the Midwest sold for $3.44 to $3.53 per dozen, the Nov. 7 USDA Egg Market News Report said. The range was $3.21 to $3.30 Oct. 31 and $2.84 to $2.93 Oct. 24. The prices were 82 to 91 cents a dozen Nov. 8, 2021.
In California, the shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for large eggs was $5.11 per dozen, USDA Market News reported Nov. 7. It was $4.89 Oct. 31 and $3.89 Oct. 24. It was $1.57 Nov. 8, 2021.
Daily gains continued in wholesale prices for cartoned shell eggs as the Thanksgiving marketing period got underway, the Nov. 4 USDA Egg Markets Overview said. The volume of trailer-load loose egg sales increased by 14% from the previous week.
The overall inventory of shell eggs was down 3% overall and 5% for large eggs. Stocks of large eggs in the key Midwest production region were down 22% as inventory moved into marketing channels geared toward increased retail feature activity for the Thanksgiving season.
Western Farms of Idaho, based in Middleton, produces cage-free, farm-fresh eggs for sale to farms and restaurants. It has flocks in several locations.
Its pricing is top-tier, at about $5.99 for a dozen large brown eggs, said Brad Keasal, who owns the business with his wife, Jennifer. “We could raise our prices, but we have chosen not to because people are struggling right now.”
The business is absorbing higher costs including for packaging, fertilizer and fuel, he said.
Near Cloverdale, Ore., Trent Family Farms owner-operator Mike Trent pays about 26 cents for a carton, up from 13 cents four years ago. Boxes are $2.69, up from 79 cents.
“Cartons you can’t offset,” the farm-fresh egg supplier said. “Boxes can be offset by using more crates.”
Trent early this year adjusted his prices as the cost of diesel jumped, but has held them steady since.
Neither Western Farms nor Trent Farms was affected by avian influenza.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Nov. 3 said more than 49 million birds in 46 states have died since early 2022 as a result of the virus infection or being culled after exposure to it. The country’s total population of laying hens Sept. 1 was 372 million, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
“There is a huge egg shortage nationwide, so a lot of local grocery stores are getting 25% of daily deliveries in the egg world,” Keasal said.
Meaningful improvement on the supply side may not come until at least February given the increased price to add or replace a laying hen, and other high costs, he said.
Representatives of several large suppliers could not be reached.
Big supplier Cal-Maine Foods, in a report for its quarter ended Aug. 27, said prices continued to move higher in the period on impacts from the avian influenza outbreak and good demand for conventional eggs.
At Western Farms, “we are maxed out,” Keasal said. “They sell out pretty quickly.”
