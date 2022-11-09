Egg prices soared as the pre-Thanksgiving increase in demand arrived amid continued impact from avian influenza and high costs.

Cartoned, large white eggs from the Midwest sold for $3.44 to $3.53 per dozen, the Nov. 7 USDA Egg Market News Report said. The range was $3.21 to $3.30 Oct. 31 and $2.84 to $2.93 Oct. 24. The prices were 82 to 91 cents a dozen Nov. 8, 2021.

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

