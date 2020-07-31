Several livestock auctions, cattle associations and individual ranchers have banded together to petition the USDA for a referendum on the Beef Promotion and Research Order of 1985, commonly known as the Beef Checkoff.
The checkoff — which assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic cattle and imported cattle to fund research and promotion — has been under fire for years.
Some ranchers argue that the checkoff is held captive by beef packers at the expense of producers.
“I feel the same dollar cannot represent the beef (cattle) producer and the packer,” said Steve Stratford, owner of Stratford Angus in Pratt, Kan.
The assertion that what’s good for the packer is good for the producer and vice versa might have been true in the 1980s and 1990s, but it is categorically false now, he said.
Packers take whatever they can from the retail dollar, and producers are price takers, he said.
“That’s happened because of consolidation in the industry, less and less packers,” he said.
Producers need a separate program to address the challenges they face, he said.
The checkoff needs to be terminated, and producers need to bring something else back that represents them, he said.
The original bill was enacted as a tax with no sunset, and there’s no way to go back and tweak it or change it, he said.
“I think producers need a voice whether to keep it as is or not,” he said.
He thinks there’s strong support to terminate it, he said.
The fact that there are no checks and balances in the checkoff system is an understatement, said Bryan Hanson, president of the South Dakota Livestock Auction Markets Association.
There’s no periodic referendum on the program, and there’s a lot of information producers can’t get — an audit done a few years ago is held up in court, he said.
“If we’re paying the checkoff dollar, why can’t we see the audit?” he said.
One of the main problems with the checkoff is it doesn’t promote U.S. beef, he said, arguing that packers can import live cattle and pull from an unlimited supply of cheaper imported product, and it’s all labeled product of the U.S.
“It puts us at a high disadvantage when we don’t have the ability to segregate at the meat counter. The checkoff not only does nothing to change it, they’re on board with it,” he said.
Another issue he has is that National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is the main contractor of the checkoff. NCBA has opposed country-of-origin labeling and opposes a Senate bill that would require packers to purchase 50% of their supply on a cash basis — things that would help producers, he said.
“That’s the outfit that handles the lion’s share of the checkoff money, and I feel they’re working against me rather than for me as a producer,” he said.
The checkoff is supposed to promote beef, and beef demand is high, he said.
“The problem is we don’t sell beef, we sell cattle,” he said of ranchers.
In today’s market, the beef packer is pulling a $500-a-head profit, while the guys who raise the beef are losing $200 to $450 a head, he said.
USDA has approved the petition. Some 88,269 valid signatures must be submitted by Aug. 1, 2021 before a referendum on terminating the checkoff would take place.