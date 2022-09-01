The world economy will continue to drive beef purchases in the coming year, market analysts say.
The global beef market remains strong, with most retail prices moving higher or remaining steady in the second quarter of 2022. Although prices didn’t rise much above the first quarter level, most are up 5% to 11% year over year.
“The UK is the notable exception, with negative growth both month on month and year on year, for the quarter as consumer respond to higher prices,” Rabobank analysts said in their latest Beef Quarterly report.
Retail beef prices in Brazil have grown 51% over the last two years, driven by strong export volumes.
“While government stimulus and the FIFA World Cup may support consumer interest in beef over the coming months, in the longer term higher prices will be a test for the Brazilian consumer and will likely shift beef into export trade,” they said.
In the U.S., fewer pandemic-related disruptions have led to less volatility in supply, demand and, ultimately, price. Recent price trends have shown more resilience during what is typically a seasonal downtrend in the late summer months, they said.
Cattle markets remain favorable because of either seasonal conditions — in the case of Australia and Brazil — or strong demand, in the case of the U.S. But cattle prices declined from the first quarter to the second quarter in Australia, Brazil, Argentina and New Zealand, the analysts said.
“Production volumes across major exporting areas are expected to remain relatively balanced over the next 12 months, with volume increases in Australia and Brazil offsetting an expected decline in the U.S.,” they said.
Looking ahead, the analysts said evidence of declining consumer confidence in the face of slowing economies and rising inflation is building.
“In general, beef markets are resilient to changes in economic conditions. However, we see movement within supply channels and price points that tend to favor cheaper options — such as ground beef and quick-service restaurants — over more expensive cuts and consumption channels,” they said.
Rabobank expects consumers to favor lower-priced beef cuts in the second half of 2022, which is positive for trimmings demand.
“This should support U.S. demand for trimming from both domestic and imported sources, given its large consumption of ground beef,” the analysts said.
If the U.S. cow kill slows, there is pricing upside potential for lean trimmings. Australia and New Zealand would be best positioned to take advantage of any increase in U.S. trimmings imports, they said.
“Brazil increased its exports to the U.S. in Q1 2022, filling the available U.S. quota. The out-of-quota tariff rates make it less attractive for Brazil to continue exporting beef to the U.S. for the remainder of 2022,” they said.
China’s beef demand is expected to remain firm, despite ongoing COVID restrictions and weak economic growth weighing on consumer confidence. Brazil is the largest supplier into China and should see ongoing demand for trimmings and other cuts, they said.
In Japan, demand for beef in the foodservice sector has been growing following the pandemic, the analysts said.
“However, the high price of imported beef and softening consumer confidence is limiting the foodservice sector’s recovery and at-home consumptions. Therefore, demand for trimmings imports is likely to remain stable,” they said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.