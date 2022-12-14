cows graze water (copy)

Cows graze in Washington. The Department of Ecology has issued guidance for protecting water.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued the first four chapters of what will be a 13-chapter manual on how farmers and ranchers can best protect water quality.

The manual, "Voluntary Clean Water Guidance for Agriculture," recommends "best management practices" and responds to a demand from the Environmental Protection Agency.

