The sentencing of Washington cattleman Cody Easterday for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats out of $233 million has been delayed until early next year to give him time to help liquidate his family's ranches and farms in bankruptcy court.
U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastain in Richland, Wash., approved resetting sentencing to Jan. 24. Easterday, who pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, had been scheduled to be sentenced in early October. He faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.
Easterday, in debt to Tyson and other creditors, filed for bankruptcy last February. He works daily on the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a filing by his attorney, Carl Oreskovich.
The bankruptcy involves separate companies, Easterday Ranches and Easterday Farms, as well as the property of family members. The bankruptcy is extraordinarily complex and requires Cody Easterday's constant attention, according to Oreskovich.
"Mr. Easterday's continued participation is essential to creating the best possible outcome for creditors," Oreskovich stated.
The Justice Department did not object to postponing sentencing for the second time. Easterday was originally scheduled to be sentenced in July, but sentencing was delayed because of the bankruptcy.
Easterday billed Tyson and another company to buy and feed what the Justice Department called "ghost cattle." The fraud, committed between 2016 and 2020, totaled $244 million, according to prosecutors.
In a plea deal, Easterday promised to pay restitution. Easterday also was in debt to major lenders and other businesses.
The Easterday estate continues to sell off property. Attorneys on Sept. 15 notified the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Eastern Washington that no one topped a $14 million bid by Agri Beef-affiliate Blue Tag Farms for more than 600 pieces of equipment at Easterday farms and ranches.
Farmland Reserve Inc., owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, bought several Easterday farms in Benton County in July for $209 million.
Agri Beef bought Easterday's feedlot in Pasco for $14 million, though Tyson claims the price was too low, defrauding it and other creditors. Bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt in Yakima will hear arguments Sept. 22 on whether Tyson has standing to contest the sale.
