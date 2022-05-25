A judge Tuesday gave ex-cattleman Cody Easterday more time to liquidate his Eastern Washington ranching and farming operations before being sentenced for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats and a second victim out of $244 million.
U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian in Richland granted a motion by Easterday's attorney, Carl Oreskovich, to push back sentencing to Sept. 19. Easterday had been scheduled to be sentenced June 13.
It was the fourth time Bastian has delayed sentencing. Easterday pleaded guilty March 31, 2021, and promised to make restitution. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The Department of Justice as not yet recommended a sentence.
In a court filing, Oreskovich said Easterday's continued participation in complex and adversarial bankruptcy proceedings was vital.
A plan to distribute money to the victims and other creditors is scheduled to be finalized this summer. The U.S. attorneys did not oppose waiting until September for Easterday's sentencing.
Easterday pledged to repay $233 million to Tyson and $11 million to the second victim, identified in court as Segale Properties of Tukwila.
Easterday took money from the victims to buy and feed what turned out to be non-existent cattle. Federal prosecutors say Easterday used much of the money to cover his losses in trading in cattle futures contracts. He faces separate civil charges from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
U.S. attorneys objected last winter to delaying sentencing from January to June. Bastian, however, granted the delay, saying Easterday was fulfilling his promise to sort out what Bastian called a "mess."
The judge also noted that if Easterday had not pleaded guilty, his trial would probably still be pending.
