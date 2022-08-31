Easterday

Cody Easterday

A federal judge Tuesday reset Cody Easterday's sentencing for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats to Oct. 4, a delay sought by Easterday's lawyer who has a scheduling conflict.

Easterday had been scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19. His attorney, Carl Oreskovich, asked for the delay so he can preside as hearing officer at a Washington State Bar Association disciplinary proceeding in Seattle.

