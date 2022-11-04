Cody Easterday has been sent to a remote prison camp to serve time for fraud, but has asked to be moved to a Southern California lockup that has farm and livestock programs for inmates.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons assigned Easterday, 51, to the correctional institution in Herlong, Calif., in northeastern California near the Nevada border to begin his 11-year term.
The camp has 73 inmates and offers few programs that would help Easterday earn credit toward early release from prison to a halfway house or home confinement, according to his attorney Carl Oreskovich.
Inmates earn 10 days toward early release from prison for every 30 days successfully participating in productive activities, according to the First Step Act.
Oreskovich has filed a motion asking U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian to recommend that Easterday be transferred to the federal prison in Lompoc.
At Lompoc, Easterday could participate in programs to improve himself and earn early release. The prison's farming and livestock programs would suit Easterday's background, according to the motion.
Easterday pleaded guilty Oct. 4 in a federal courtroom in Yakima, Wash., to one count of wire fraud. He defrauded Tyson Fresh Meats out of $233 million and Segale Properties of Tukwila, Wash., out of $11 million.
Easterday billed Tyson to buy and care for about 265,000 head of cattle that didn't exist. Segale invested in Easterday's cattle operation in Eastern Washington with a guaranteed rate of return.
Bastian originally recommend that prison officials send Easterday to the federal prison in Sheridan, Ore., the closest institution to Easterday's home in Mesa, Wash.
The Sheridan prison is reserved for inmates who need drug treatment, according to Oreskovich.
The assistant U.S. attorney who led the prosecution does not have a position on the motion, according to Oreskovich's brief to the judge.
When sentencing Easterday, Bastian said he could recommend where Easterday serve his sentence, but the assignment is up to prison officials.
