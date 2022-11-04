Easterday

Cody Easterday

 George Plaven/Capital Press File

Cody Easterday has been sent to a remote prison camp to serve time for fraud, but has asked to be moved to a Southern California lockup that has farm and livestock programs for inmates.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons assigned Easterday, 51, to the correctional institution in Herlong, Calif., in northeastern California near the Nevada border to begin his 11-year term.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you