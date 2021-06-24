Farms and ranches owned by Eastern Washington cattleman Cody Easterday, who's waiting to be sentenced for wire fraud, could be sold to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by the end of July, according to a lawyer representing the properties.
The church's Farmland Reserve Inc. submitted the winning bid of $209 million at a bankruptcy auction June 17. U.S bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt in Yakima must OK the sale at a hearing set for July 14.
The deadline to object to the sale is June 30.
"We, frankly, do not anticipate any objections, but you never know," attorney Richard Pachulski told Holt at a hearing Wednesday. "I anticipate, with any luck, that we will not have any issue at the (sale) hearing.
"We are already in the process of working with Farmland Reserve ... to close the transaction in a timely way by the end of July," Pachulski said.
Farmland Reserve outbid by $1 million 100C LLC, a Delaware-based company linked to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The company has in the past made significant farmland acquisitions.
Cody Easterday and his wife and mother filed for bankruptcy in February as he faced federal charges for defrauding Tyson Foods and another company of $244 million.
Easterday contracted to buy and feed cattle for Tyson's plant in Pasco and billed the companies for nonexistent cattle. Much of the scheme's proceeds covered up losses incurred by Easterday in commodity futures contracts, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty to one court of wire fraud and agreed to pay $244 million in restitution. He faces up to 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentence in federal court Aug. 4.
Pachulski said he was happy with the auction results. Before the auction, Farmland Reserve set the minimum price by offering $193 million.
"We always prefer more money, but I think we did reasonably well," Pachulski said.
The Easterdays' other creditors include Washington Trust Bank in Spokane. Cody Easterday, his wife and parents allegedly defaulted on a $45 million loan taken out in September, according to court records. Cody Easterday's father, Gale Easterday, died in a traffic accident in December.
The bank has filed a separate lawsuit in federal bankruptcy court.
The Easterdays face another lawsuit filed by John Deere Financial. The company increased its line of credit to the Easterdays to $2.6 million from $1,065,000 in October, according to court records.
The company said in the lawsuit it was owed $2.3 million as of February and that it would not have loaned the money if it knew Cody Easterday's cattle-feed revenues were based on falsified invoices.