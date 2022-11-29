A judge has dismissed claims by a U.S. trustee that a Los Angeles law firm favored one set of creditors over another in the liquidation of Cody Easterday's farming and ranching empire.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt in Yakima stated in a Nov. 23 ruling that Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones negotiated a settlement that was an "unquestioned success."

