Ex-cattleman Cody Easterday, in prison for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats, will prove he has a legitimate claim against the meatpacker if given the chance, his lawyers argued in a court brief filed Tuesday.

The brief responds to a motion by Tyson to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Easterday, who claims the company reneged on a deal to share proceeds from selling "Cody's Beef" in Japan.

