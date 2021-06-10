ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Firefighters have gained the upper hand battling two lightning-sparked wildfires in northeast Oregon that burned nearly 10,000 acres of timber and rangeland.
The early season blazes may be a harbinger of things to come this summer as historically dry fuels portend a long and difficult fire season.
The Joseph Canyon and Dry Creek fires started sometime on June 3-4 in the area's rugged and remote terrain. Despite coming in early June, they burned with an intensity normally reserved for August or late fall, said Matt Howard, Wallowa Unit forester for the Oregon Department of Forestry.
"We weren't just torching trees in these timber stringers. We had fire in the crowns, which is very uncharacteristic for this time of year," Howard said. "It's pretty telling to me the stage we are in, and what fire season could be if we don't get some reprieve with summer rains."
Forecasters use a combination of measurements based on weather and fuel conditions to determine wildfire danger — an index known as the energy release component, or ERC.
Howard said the ERC for live fuels and dead fallen trees are a near-record high in the district for this time of year.
"With a dry spring like we've had, and some really hot weather in the region, our thousand-hour fuels are super dry," he said. "In the last 30 or so years, this is the driest we have seen, and the highest fire danger we have witnessed for this time of year."
According to the latest Oregon Water Supply Outlook Report issued June 1 by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, precipitation in the Grande Ronde, Powder, Burnt and Imnaha basins for May was 40% of normal.
The basins' snowpack has also completely melted since May 1, with streamflows expected to run between 32% and 75% of normal through September.
On May 21, Wallowa County commissioners passed a resolution declaring drought. Todd Nash, a commissioner and cattle rancher, said it is "the driest anybody can remember."
"Our rangelands are really suffering. Our dryland crops are suffering," Nash said. "Those who have access to water from our mountain runoff are doing well, but they had to start irrigating 30 days earlier than we've had to the last couple of years."
Dry conditions set the stage for the Joseph Canyon and Dry Creek fires, and were fanned by high winds.
The Joseph Creek fire initially started on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management about 23 miles southwest of Lewiston, Idaho. It grew to 7,610 acres, including approximately 3,300 acres of grasslands managed by ODF for grazing.
Chris Cunningham, manager of the Rock 'n' J Ranch in Enterprise, said the fire spread onto a portion of the early season pastures, which forced them to move their cows farther south into higher elevations.
Fire crews staged at the ranch, Cunningham said, and were able to stop the fire before it caused any significant damage.
"All of the agencies cooperated well," Cunningham said. "I think they know this is kind of the first big test for this part of the two-state area. I'd say they passed it real well."
Both the Joseph Canyon fire and 1,564-acre Dry Creek fire — burning in Hells Canyon northeast of Joseph, Ore. — were at 60% containment as of June 9. Howard said they are expecting to receive a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in the coming days, further helping suppression.
Nash said ranchers should have no problem managing around these two fires, though this year's dire conditions underscore the importance of every blade of grass.
"Everybody is suffering," he said. "If we continue to see some lightning activity or people just being negligent and starting fires, it could be a really crippling year for a lot of Oregon."
At this point, Cunningham said all the rain in the world might not turn around their annual grasses, which have already cured.
"Basically, we're kind of baked at this point," Cunningham said. "It's going to be a long, drawn-out fire season."