MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owners of two brown llamas.
They were spotted Feb. 24 north of Moses Lake, Wash., west of Road 16 N.E. and Stratford Road N.E.
"They don't belong to any of the neighbors," said Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the sheriff's office.
An animal control officer wasn't able to get close enough to the animals to see if there's a brand, ear tag or distinctive markings.
"That was the closest he could get, that's why the photos are from quite a distance," Foreman said. "They just didn't want to have anything to do with the animal control officer."
Livestock can wander away and commingle with other animals, he said.
"It's not unusual around here," he said. There's a "heavy ranch presence around here, heavy on llamas and large amounts of heads of livestock."
The sheriff's office posts missing animals roughly once a month, he said. Citizens and animal support groups tend to share posts with their followers.
"We've found social media is very effective," Foreman said. "Either people will recognize their livestock or be prompted to go check on the headcount of their livestock and realize that they're short. ... Typically someone will step up and say, 'Yeah, it's mine,' and come get them."
The sheriff's office doesn't believe someone dropped the llamas off, Foreman said.
"How they got out there, we don't know," he said.
For information about the llamas, call the sheriff's office at 509-762-1160.
