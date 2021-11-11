This Feb. 2016 photo shows depredation at a ranch near Challis, Idaho, where elk have eaten from the haystacks. A state Department of Fish and Game advisory committee on feeding game will meet in Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS — The outlook for winter conditions and trends in big-game herd populations will be addressed at an upcoming meeting of the Upper Snake Winter Feeding Advisory Committee.
The committee, one of several, advises the state Department of Fish and Game.
The meeting will include updates on the region’s hay inventory, depredations and brucellosis. Check station results, snow and other weather conditions and a review of 2020-21 winter outcomes also will be discussed.
Fish and Game biologists say winter feeding can help draw animals away from stored crops or livestock on private property, and from roads and railroads.
A decision to feed game can hinge on whether a stress point threatens to reduce the population of adult females, and if crop and other property damage is likely, or there is a risk to human safety.
Fish and Game and the committee look at snow depth and whether it is crusted — limiting access to forage — subzero daytime temperatures and how long winter conditions likely will remain.
The committees were established in the 1990s. They include five local citizens that the state Fish and Game Commission appoints. They operate in southwest, south-central, southeast, Upper Snake and Salmon regions.
The meeting will be 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the state Department of Fish and Game regional office, 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls.