The COVID-19 pandemic threw the cattle industry an unhittable curveball in 2020. While that’s not likely to happen this year, there are still risks to consider.
As seen in the early months of the pandemic, there was no capacity in the meatpacking system to adjust to disruption, and that risk remains, said Shannon Neibergs, an economist and director of Western Extension Risk Management Education Center at Washington State University.
On the positive front, the beef cow inventory is declining and trending to a level that supports higher prices throughout the cattle industry. Beef production has increased year over year to record levels in 2019 before leveling out, and demand is strong. Retail beef prices have increased 42% from 2011, he said during a webinar presented by Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Cattle prices should be supported by economic recovery from the pandemic with retail support maintained, enhanced foodservice and strong export demand, he said.
“So all the demand side right now is projected to be improving and projected to support those prices,” he said.
But drought is going to be a significant management risk for the cattle industry. The latest Drought Monitor shows 43% of the total U.S. cattle inventory is in drought areas. The drought’s effect on hay and corn is also going to be important, he said.
Cattle producers have already been feeding into the Dec. 1 hay stocks. Those hay stocks in the Pacific Northwest were even with the past three-year average. They were lower in the Southwest, particularly in Nevada and New Mexico, he said.
Dec. 1 stocks were about even in Montana, the Dakotas and Nebraska, but it won’t be known until spring how heavily producers in those states had to feed due to dry range conditions, he said.
In addition, early planting intentions forecast U.S. hay acres are being converted to corn based on high corn prices, he said.
“Here in the basin in Washington, one of the strategies is going to be to take the first cutting of alfalfa off and then convert to corn, he said.
There have also been disruptions in hay exports from the West Coast due to shipping container shortages, and the export hay market drives hay price trends, he said.
On the beef side, there is optimism for strong post-pandemic recovery. Foodservice gains are expected to come from business travel and higher employment levels, and exports are strong.
Clouds on the horizon include the inflation pressure from ongoing low interest rates and the drought’s impact on corn prices, he said.
Cattle producers should plan now for winter feeding. He also urges producers to look at the Livestock Risk Protection Program and learn about the Pasture, Rangeland, Forage insurance and Whole-Farm Revenue Protection so they’re ready to pull the trigger when enrollment opens this fall.
“Price uncertainty really intensifies risk management,” he said.