Drought, wildfires force ranchers to scramble for feed

Ranchers are selling many of their cattle because of the drought, a survey has found.

 Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press File

In its fall survey of farmers and ranchers across the West and in the Central Plains, the American Farm Bureau Federation found that insufficient, poor-quality and high-priced forage — a result of the drought — is forcing livestock producers to liquidate their herds.

“Widespread low-quality or insufficient forage means farmers and ranchers must look elsewhere for a smaller supply of feed at exorbitant prices and often located a long distance from the farm or ranch,” said Daniel Munch, a Farm Bureau economist.

