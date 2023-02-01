In its fall survey of farmers and ranchers across the West and in the Central Plains, the American Farm Bureau Federation found that insufficient, poor-quality and high-priced forage — a result of the drought — is forcing livestock producers to liquidate their herds.
“Widespread low-quality or insufficient forage means farmers and ranchers must look elsewhere for a smaller supply of feed at exorbitant prices and often located a long distance from the farm or ranch,” said Daniel Munch, a Farm Bureau economist.
The survey didn’t break down the type of livestock, but most participants in the survey raised cattle, followed by sheep, Munch told Capital Press.
The survey found 61% of respondents reported the prevalence of selling off portions of their cattle herd or sheep flock, with average herd sizes down 33% in the region. That’s slightly less than 36% expected in the summer of 2022.
The largest herd decline was in Texas (down 46%), followed by Nevada (down 45%) and Arkansas (down 35%). Idaho is expected to have the smallest average herd size decline (down 12%).
Scarce and lower-quality forage also impacts feed conversion ratios necessary to reach desired market weights.
“Many respondents reported lower weights of animals sold, reducing the benefits of higher per-pound beef prices due to smaller volumes,” Munch said in the survey report.
In many Western states, where the federal government owns most of the land, drought has diminished any usable forage, with 42% of respondents reporting the impaired use of public lands as prevalent or higher.
In additions, 71% reported removing animals from rangeland due to insufficient forage as prevalent or higher.
“Ranchers reliant on these lands have few alternatives for feed and can lose out on funds paid for grazing permits. Eighty percent of Nevada’s area and 63% of Utah’s is federally owned, creating particular hardships for ranchers in these areas,” he said.
Farm Bureau’s survey in the summer of 2022 found:
• 67% of respondents reduced herd sizes in 2021.
• Nearly 50% were further reducing their herd or flock during 2022.
• 37% were maintaining the reduced herd size.
• 14% were building their headcount back up.
In the fall survey, 62% of respondents reported reducing herd sizes in early 2022 and 17% reported they were further reducing their herd or flock.
Compared with the summer survey, a much larger portion (28%) of respondents were maintaining the reduced herd size and a slightly higher percentage (17%) were starting to build back their herd size.
“The difference in respondents reporting further herd reduction is likely linked to most liquidation already having occurred by this period of data collection. Many respondents likely already sold off many of the animals they could,” he said.
The higher percentage of respondents maintaining or growing herd sizes may signal the bottom of the cattle supply contraction, although any progression in the cattle cycle is dependent on future weather, he said.
