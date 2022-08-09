Widespread and expanding drought in the U.S. is sending more cattle than usual to feedlots and slaughter.
Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a lot of reason for optimism, said Derrell Peel, extension livestock specialist with Oklahoma State University.
The latest U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook for the next three months suggests continued drought in drought regions and possibly more drought developing in the Midwest and a little in the Gulf states, he said during the latest “Farm Country Update” webinar.
The U.S. is going to continue to be in a La Nina pattern at least into the beginning of next year, so things don’t look favorable, he said.
“We have a lot of poor forage conditions in terms of pasture. We have limited hay stocks and limited hay production going on this year, so really a lot of challenges across the board,” he said.
As a result, hay prices are record high and feed grain and supplemental feed prices are high as well. There’s just no relief in sight in any direction, he said.
The July 1 beef cow herd was down 2.4% year over year, and it is down 6.3% since the recent peak in 2018, and he expects it will be down at least another million head this calendar year.
The calf crop also peaked in 2018, and feeder supplies outside feedlots are tightening up, down 2.7% on July 1. Feedlots haven’t seen all of the impact of that yet, in part because the drought is sending cattle to feedlots early, he said.
“Feedlots have kind of been defying gravity by holding these feedlot inventories high. But I don’t think they can continue to do that from this point forward,” he said.
Placements into feedlots in June were down 2.4%, and all of that decline was in the heavier weight categories. Placements of cattle 700 pounds and less was up almost 4%, he said.
“We’re holding these feedlot inventories in part by borrowing against future feeder cattle supplies,” he said.
There’s been some early weaning and movement out of the country and into feedlots as forage supplies are depleted.
The number of steers in feedlots are down, and the number of heifers in feedlots is up. There have been more heifers in feedlots all year and that’s going to continue. The other side of that is beef replacement heifers were down 3.5% on July 1, he said.
“We’re going to have a very limited amount of heifer calves and bred heifers as we go into next year,” he said.
Heifer slaughter is up 3.9% year to date, and beef cow slaughter is up 14% he said.
“We’re slaughtering females and, again, that has implications not only for this year but for the next several years,” he said.
The drought is taking the industry to lower cattle numbers than intended. He thinks sometime in the next four years, the scenario will probably be pretty similar to what happened in the 2013 to 2016 timeframe, he said.
“Once we move past the drought at some point in time, we’re going to have tremendous incentives to rebuild this industry,” he said.
